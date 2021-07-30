Enterprises should encourage innovation among employees: IIM-V Director

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 18:19 IST

‘Need to provide resources, freedom and flexibility to employees operating from home’

Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam M. Chandrasekhar said that COVID-19 pandemic has created a disruption with opportunity.

He was delivering the keynote address at a webinar on the topic ‘Realigning the business with strategic HR practice and innovative technology in the post pandemic scenario’. The webinar was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday.

While speaking about the implications of pandemic on human resources and work from home scenario, Prof. Chandrasekhar said that organisations have shown greater resilience to continue their business. He said that there was a need to provide resources, freedom and flexibility to employees operating from home. Self entrusted workers will be the emerging phenomena in the post-pandemic scenario. He emphasised that there was a need to build digital skills among the organisations.

He urged enterprises to encourage innovation among employees.

On work from home culture, he said that employees need to have hyper communicative and collaborative skills. It is equally important to collaborate with other teams to complete the given tasks successfully, he said.

Datla Tirupathi Raju, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh & Executive Chairman, Vijay Nagar Biotech, D.K. Mohanty, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam Zone and Chairman and Managing Director (In charge), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, spoke.