Ensuring women’s safety will be top priority: DGP

Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang on Monday sought a dedicated effort from the police personnel and Mahila Mitras to declare all the police stations ‘women-friendly’ by the end of 2020.

Mr. Sawang, accompanied by Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eluru Range) A.S. Khan and Krishna SP M. Ravindranath Babu, released a booklet on the ‘Mahila Mitra system.’

Addressing the gathering here during the workshop on the ‘Mahila Mitra system’, Mr. Sawang has stated that the issues and problems of women would be reviewed every month at the police station level.

“Addressing the grievances and issues of women will give us a lot of pressure. However, such a task will also give us a lot of satisfaction to serve the women as they became the most vulnerable section in society,” he said.

The DGP has sought women and students to come forward to register their grievances. “The task of police will be easier only when the women bring their problems to our notice,” added Mr. Sawang.

Mr. Sawang has declared that ensuring safety for women would remain the top priority of the police in the coming year. Senior police officials Keerthi Balineni, District Educational Officer M. Rajya Lakshmi and other officials were present.