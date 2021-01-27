Dist. Collectors call for cooperation of all officials in ensuring welfare of citizens

The District Collectors of Anantapur and Kurnool on Tuesday called for cooperation of all officials and people in taking forward the dream of the State government in ensuring welfare of the citizens, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at respective Police Parade Grounds.
Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu appreciated the effort put in by the officials in fulfilling the objectives of the Navaratnalu schemes.
Detailing the achievements in different fields, the Collector said keeping the district in the forefront in all walks of life was the aim of the administration. He inspected the guard of honour along with Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu.
At the Police Parade Grounds near Kondareddy Buruju in Kurnool, District Collector G. Veerapandian congratulated the officials for their dedicated work during the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing the development of the district even during difficult times. He also promised to lend all support to them in implemented the government programmes in true spirit.
Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli along with the Collector inspected the contingents in the parade and gave away merit certificates to the employees.
Joint Collectors Ram Sundar Reddy, Syed Khaja Mohiuddin, and Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji attended the celebrations after the unfurling the National Flag.
