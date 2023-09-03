Ensuring self-reliance is the best gift for physically challenged persons, says former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary

September 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary on Sunday said that ensuring self-reliance would be the best gift for physically challenged persons, who are second to none in any aspect if a helping hand was provided in the initial stages.

On behalf of Small Industries Development Bank of India, he distributed 30 kiosks to establish pan shops to physically challenged persons at a programme organised in Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. He also handed over wheelchairs, tricycles and hearing aids to differently abled persons in the same premises.

He commended SIDBI deputy general manager Saurabh Bajpai and associate manager of SIDBI Foundation Sristhi Thakur for providing financial assistance and livelihood support to over 300 needy individuals. Mr. Saurabh Bajpai said SIDBI gave utmost priority to making needy persons self-reliant through its Corporate Social Responsibility activities. Chairman and chief executive of Heavy Water Board of Mumbai S. Satyakumar said all public sector units were doing commendable task in instilling confidence among physically challenged persons through its service activities.

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said the foundation gave top priority to skill development and providing livelihood opportunities to physically challenged persons to make them confident to face the challenges of life.

Earlier, Mr. Chowdary and other guests lauded Mr. Jagadish Babu’s initiative in providing prosthetics to nearly a lakh people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other States over the past two decades.

