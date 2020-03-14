Ensuring reservation for trans persons is her primary goal

The time has come for society to lend an ear to the voice of the transgender persons, says K. Madhuri, the first trans woman who is contesting as corporator in the State.

Ms. Madhuri filed her nomination papers as YSRCP candidate from the 10th ward of Nandikotkur on Friday.

“In 2014, I had contested as an independent as no party gave me ticket. This time, the YSRCP has accepted my candidature,” she said.

Ms. Madhuri hit the headlines a couple of years ago when she became the first trans person in the State to enrol herself for a PG course in Rayalaseema University. Prior to that she had been advocating for transgender rights.

“Ensuring reservation for transgender persons is my main goal. On the lines of reservation being extended to various castes, we too need reservation to make sure that our voices are heard,” Ms. Madhuri said. “Even one percent reservation will make a lot of difference,” she added.

“How long should we be oppressed? Should we confine ourselves to begging?” she questioned.

‘Separate corporation needed’

Talking about her long-term goal, Ms. Madhuri said she would work for setting up a corporation for transgenders on the lines of the ones that existed for the BCs, SCs and STs.

“The corporation will help transgender persons gain access to loans for education or starting businesses. It will empower and help us follow our dreams,” she added.