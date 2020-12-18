Ensure welfare schemes reached all eligible, CM tells chiefs of BC corporations

‘YSRCP government has so far spent ₹38,519 crore on BCs alone’

The newly sworn-in chairmen and directors of various BC corporations have to keep in mind that their post is a responsibility and not power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Addressing them after they took oath at a programme called ‘BC Sankranti’ here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “They should make all efforts to uplift those who have been left out of the welfare programmes. They must ensure that the welfare schemes reached all the eligible beneficiaries.”

Quota for women

The government had in October announced the appointment of chairmen for 56 BC corporations. Nearly 29 of the 56 corporations would be led by women in tune with the government’s decision to provide them 50% reservation. The government also appointed 12 directors to each of these corporations.

Referring to the appointments, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Establishment of the new corporations has proved the government’s commitment to the BCs. Of the 56 corporations, 29 will be headed by women. This apart, 336 directors of the total 672 are also given to women. The government has created history by taking a big leap for the development of women and the BCs.”

‘Backbone Classes’

In this context, the Chief Minister reiterated that BCs were not Backward Classes but ‘Backbone Classes’.

“The previous TDP government had betrayed the BCs and broke their backs, while we are treating them as Backbone Classes,” he said.

In the run-up to the 2014 elections, the TDP government had made 118 promises to the BCs, and did not fulfil even 10% of them. The TDP government had promised to spend ₹10,000 crore every year for the welfare of the BCs, but spent only ₹19,329 crore during its five-year term, he observed.

On the contrary, the YSRCP government had in the last 18 months spent ₹38,519 crore on the BCs alone, benefiting over 2.88 crore people.

“If the SC, ST and minorities are included, a whopping ₹59,317 crore has so far been spent benefiting 4.45 crore people,” he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers D. Krishnadas and Amzad Basha, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, B. Satyanarayana, G. Jayaram, Anil Kumar, M. Sankaranarayana, M. Srinivasa Rao, V. Srinivas, K. Venkateswara Rao, P. Venkataramaiah, K. Kannababu, A. Suresh, and S. Appalaraju, MPs P. Subhash Chandra Bose, M. Venkataramana, G. Madhav, and M. Bharat, MLA Janga Krishna Murthy, and Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao were present.