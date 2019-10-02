‘Ensure welfare schemes reach the people’

The Village and Ward Secretariats must function as a link between people and government welfare schemes and the employees working in these secretariats must act as bridges in ensuring proper implementation, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Malagundla Sankara Narayana said while inaugurating the Ward Secretariat at Naik Nagar here and Village Secretariat at Penukonda on Wednesday.

Mr. Sankara Narayana appreciated the newly-built state-of-the-art ward and grama secretariats and hoped that people’s problems and grievances would be resolved at this place from December, when they turn fully functional. “It was the 70-year-old dream of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and ‘grama swarajya’ has come in true sense,” he said addressing a gathering after inauguration. It was the first government to provide 1.35 lakh new jobs at one stroke and take administration closer to the people, he said and called upon the employees to devote their time serving the people. In all 117 types of activities would be conducted through these secretariats and solution provided within 72 hours, he explained.

The volunteers and ward / village secretariat employees must work in tandem to provide all services to the people at their door-step and ensure no eligible person was left out from the government welfare schemes.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav said for the first time there was a festive atmosphere in the real sense on Gandhi Jayanthi. District Collector S. Satyanarayana and Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy along with Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao and Municipal Commissioner P. Prashanti and others participated in the programmes.