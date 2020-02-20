Ensure water from Veligonda by August: Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials and contractors concerned to speedily execute the first phase of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project and release water to people during the coming kharif season.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of works at the project site in Prakasam district on Thursday, the Chief Minister assured them of releasing the required funds. “Water for drinking and irrigation needs should flow from Nallamallasagar by August at any cost,” he said.

Mr. Jagan noted that drilling of tunnel I had been completed up to a distance of 1.4 km in the last 8 months as against 600 metres done during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, leaving another 1 km of the total 18.820 km tunnel to be completed.

Reason for delay

As the officials explained the reasons for the delay in carrying out head regulator works in view of the high water level in Srisailam reservoir, the Chief Minister wanted them to take up the works during March/April and complete them on a war-footing.

Making it clear that any delay in execution of different works, including pending stretch of feeder channels would not be tolerated, Mr. Jagan wanted the officials to go for reverse tendering, if needed, to avoid delays. Officials gave an indication that drilling of tunnel I would be completed during June/July.

Ayacut

The Chief Minister gave his nod for creating an ayacut of 11,500 acres in Pulalacheruvu in Yerragondapalem Assembly segment represented by Education Minister A. Suresh for lifting of water for lands in Papinenipalli as sought by Giddalur YSRCP MLA Anna Ram Babu.

YSR Congress Party MLA from Kandukur M. Mahidhar Reddy wanted the Chief Minister to stablise the ayacut by arranging water from Veligonda project to Ralapadu reservoir, while party MLA from Darsi M. Venugopala Rao pleaded for allocation of water from Veligonda for orchards in Donakonda region.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was keen on speedily completing Veligonda, one of the prestigious projects taken up by the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy under ‘Jalayaganam’ to drought-proof the district, Mr. Suresh said after the meeting.

The first phase of the project had been designed to irrigate 1.19 lakh acres and provide drinking water to four lakh people by drawing 10 tmcft of water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir at an estimated cost of ₹1234.49 crore. Phase I works were divided into four engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) packages, and all the works were in different stages of execution, the officials explained.