Ensure visible development, Botcha tells Municipal Commissioners

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has asked the Commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to see to it that people at the ground level witness development in their respective areas, and not focus on publicising what is achieved.

‘Address grievances’

Mr. Satyanarayana was addressing a workshop organised to discuss the implementation of the Ward Volunteer and ‘Spandana’ programmes, and the ensuing municipal elections.

Municipal Commissioners of all the ULBs attended.

“In a recent review, I came across several ULBs where zero grievances were registered. Will there be a municipality with no grievance? Mr. Satyanarayana asked, and said officials should address the people’s grievances and make efforts to bring their number down systematically.

He said a new system that allowed the people and the Commissioners to send their grievances directly to the Ministry online was being developed. “The government will extend all support and freedom to the Commissioners. It will also ensure proper flow of funds. But corruption in the department will not be spared at any cost,” the Minister said.

In response to a submission made by a Commissioner, who alleged non-cooperation of the Health, Town Planning and Engineering wing officials with the civic chiefs, Mr. Satyanarayana said officers in different wings should put aside personal issues and report to the Commissioners and serve as a representative to the government and the people.

He said focus should be on delivery of amenities and services such as pure drinking and sanitation.

Transfers

On transfer of officials, Mr. Satyanarayana asked them to cooperate as there would be no going back on the issue in view of the elections.

He also assured replacement of deputed staff with department staff across the ULBs in a phased manner.

Secretary to the Government (MA&UD) J. Shyamala Rao and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G.S.R.K. R. Vijaya Kumar were present.