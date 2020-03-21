Ensure uninterrupted telecom, Net services: top IT official

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has directed all the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to ensure uninterrupted services as per the plans opted by individuals till the COVID-19 health advisory is withdrawn.

In a circular to the TSPs and ISPs on Saturday, Principal Secretary (IT) Kona Sasidhar said the government was taking all steps to face the threat and issued a health advisory to the employees of all companies across sectors to work from home, wherever possible, to help in containing the spread of COVID-19.

In such a scenario, uninterrupted telecom and Internet services were important for the workers and students who were dependent on such services for completing their work / assignments, he said.

“The TSPs and ISPs are, therefore, required to ensure uninterrupted services, and for that purpose, position their field staff and spares / equipment needed for quick resolution of technical issues,” Mr. Sasidhar suggested.