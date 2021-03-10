‘Ensure uninterrupted power supply’

GUNTUR

10 March 2021 07:52 IST

Expedite construction of projects, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the Energy Department. Free power supply, subsidy to aquaculture farmers, 200 units of power to SC/ST beneficiaries, and other issues were discussed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to expedite the construction of thermal units in Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada and said that any delay in completion of the projects would make them untenable. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that there is no interruption in power supply in the coming three to four months due to summer and also asked officials to ensure that the 15 units running under APGenco run uninterrupted. Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Ex-officio principal secretary, Energy Department, G. Sai Prasad and secretary, Energy Department, N. Srikanth were present.

Advertising

Advertising