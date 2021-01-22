Ensure uninterrupted Internet services in villages: CM

‘Distribute laptops to students before the next phase of Amma Vodi’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that uninterrupted Internet service should be provided in every village.

At a review meeting on Friday on Internet service and distribution of laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure Internet connection to every household from a network point in the village.

“I want to do away with frequent interruptions in Internet service. Underground cables should be laid from HT line to substation and further to panchayat office to ensure uninterrupted service. An Internet library should be set up at the village network to facilitate work from home at every village. Even the YSR Colonies should have Internet facilities,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further asked the officials to ensure distribution of laptops to students of opted for it before the start of next phase of Amma Vodi scheme.

“The laptops should have the specifications that fulfil the needs of the students. If the laptop has some problems, technicians should be available to repair it within one week and hand it over back to the students. If the laptop cannot be repaired, it should be replaced,” the Chief Minister said. The annual maintenance contract should be signed for three years, he added.

Minister for Information Technology M. Gautam Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, APTransco CMD N. Srikanth, AP FiberNet Corporation chairman P. Gowtham Reddy and Managing Director M. Madhusudana Reddy were present.