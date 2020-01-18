Ensure uniform taste, quality of midday meals: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the School Education Department to ensure that uniform taste and quality of the food served under mid-day meal scheme is maintained across the State.

Mr. Jagan conducted a review meeting on implementation of the mid-day meal scheme at his camp office on Saturday.

According to a release, he said that the menu announced recently should be duly followed and the quality and taste of the food anywhere across the State should be the same — be it in Pulivendula or Amaravati.

The Chief Minister asked officials to make payment of ₹3,000 to mid-day meal workers and provisions through the green channel and establish a four-phase system to supervise the implementation of the scheme besides appointing three mothers to parents committee at the school level. The mothers should eat the food along with the children to check the quality of the food, he added. The government would spend ₹1,300 crore for the scheme every year, he said.

App for menu

Officials concerned told Mr. Jagan that a mobile application with artificial intelligence was being developed to inspect the menu and works were going on to figure out a mechanism to inspect the quality of the food. They informed the Chief Minister that the scheme with the new menu would be launched on January 21.

The department would also go for reverse tendering in eggs purchase so that every poultry farm could participate in the process.

Amma Vodi

Officials said that so far government disbursed ₹6, 028 crore to 40,19,323 beneficiaries under the Jagananna Ammavodi scheme and 2.12 lakh applicants were under verification.