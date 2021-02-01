Ensure unanimous election of sarpanches, YSRCP MLAs told

Sajjala holds meeting with party leaders to discuss poll strategy

State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has exhorted YSRCP MLAs in Nellore district to ensure that the sarpanchs are elected without any contest in as many villages as possible.

Taking part in a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the polls with the party MLAs , he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on ushering in decentralised development in the State and wanted them to encourage unanimous elections .

The party had blanked the TDP winning all the 10 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats at stake in 2019 elections, he noted, adding that it was their responsibility to ensure that the party-backed candidates repeated the same performance in the local body elections. He wanted them to ensure that rebel candidates did not enter the fray . Former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy gave valuable inputs at the meeting .

The meeting chaired by district party chief Kakani Govardhan Reddy was attended by, among others, Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, P. Anil Kumar Yadav and MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, V. Varaprasad, K. Sanjeevaiah, Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy, Nallapareddy Prasanakumar Reddy and Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy.