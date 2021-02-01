Ensure unanimous election of sarpanches, YSRCP MLAs told

State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has exhorted YSRCP MLAs in Nellore district to ensure that the sarpanchs are elected without any contest in as many villages as possible.
Taking part in a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the polls with the party MLAs , he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on ushering in decentralised development in the State and wanted them to encourage unanimous elections .
The party had blanked the TDP winning all the 10 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats at stake in 2019 elections, he noted, adding that it was their responsibility to ensure that the party-backed candidates repeated the same performance in the local body elections. He wanted them to ensure that rebel candidates did not enter the fray . Former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy gave valuable inputs at the meeting .
The meeting chaired by district party chief Kakani Govardhan Reddy was attended by, among others, Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, P. Anil Kumar Yadav and MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, V. Varaprasad, K. Sanjeevaiah, Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy, Nallapareddy Prasanakumar Reddy and Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath