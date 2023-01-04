Ensure transparency in filling vacancies in village and ward secretariats, Jagan tells officials

January 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to fill the vacancies in the village and ward secretariats with utmost transparency.

He also wants them to conduct orientation classes for the staff to make them work towards achieving the sustainable goals and making the State number one in the country.

During a review meeting on the functioning of the village and ward secretariats on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to bring all the anganwadis under the purview of the village and ward secretariats. He also asked them to provide wired broadband to all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and the village secretariats.

“The village and ward secretariats have been established to bring about revolutionary changes in the administration and ensure a strong and able delivery mechanism at every stage. There should be strict monitoring. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be in place to serve the people efficiently,” he said.

The response system (Spandana) in all the village and ward secretariats should function from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to resolve people’s complaints, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the department heads to own the village and ward secretariats and visit at least two of them every month to monitor their functioning and make the employees accountable to the people. He ordered the officials to ensure that while resolving the complaints, re-verification should be done by higher authorities.

Facial recognition attendance

Besides implementing the facial recognition attendance for all the government employees right from the State Secretariat to the village and ward secretariats by this month-end, all village secretariats should be brought under the network of wired broadband service, he said, adding that village secretariats should be equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The facial recognition attendance should start with the departmental heads so that staff down the line would follow suit and make themselves accessible to the people, he said.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Special CS (Land Administration) G. Sai Prasad; Special CS (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain; Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu; Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta; Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M. Ravichandra; Principal Secretary (BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi; Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande; Commissioner (Survey, Lands and Settlements) Siddharth Jain; Commissioner (Municipal Administration) Praveen Kumar; CCLA Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz; Commissioner (Village and Ward Secretariats) Shan Mohan; and Director (Women and Child Welfare) A. Siri were among those present.