Ensure transparency in counting, says Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed officials to ensure transparency and avoid mistakes in the process for counting of votes in the elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Elamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities in the district.
The Collector was speaking at a training programme for counting of votes at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Thursday.
The validity of the ballot paper should be ensured and counting should be done after the ballot papers to the agents of the candidates. The counting officials and staff should understand various aspects of counting and abide by the rules. Any mistake in counting of votes, either knowingly or unknowingly, would make them liable to face action, he said.
He said that postal ballots should be counted first, and later the ballots in the boxes could be counted. On completion of each round, the details should be given to the agents of the contesting candidates and their signatures taken.
On receiving of the ballot boxes from the strongroom, the ballots should be tied into bundles of 25 each. On completion of counting, they should be rebundled into 50 ballots candidate-wise.
GVMC Commissioner and Additional Election Officer S. Nagalakshmi, Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya, Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, GVMC Additional Commissioner Asha Jyothi, Zonal Commissioners, ROs and AROs participated.
