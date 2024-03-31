ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure timely disbursal of social security pensions in A.P. using govt. staff other than volunteers, Naidu urges CEO and Chief Secretary

March 31, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pointing to the ECI directions in this regard, the TDP national president calls for urgent administrative arrangements for the same

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written letters to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the State’s Chief Secretary, requesting them to make arrangements for prompt distribution of social security pensions by employees other than the ward and village volunteers, who are barred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from undertaking the disbursal work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letters addressed to the officials on March 31 (Sunday), Mr. Naidu said that the ECI permitted other government employees to carry out pension distribution, for which a large number of employees of the Grama / Ward Sachivalayams could be immediately engaged to ensure disbursement of pensions without any delay.

Mr. Naidu pointed out that the Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) had already issued a circular in which the MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners were directed to authorise the Sachivalayam staff to carry cash from the banks to the villages.

In view of the need to disburse pensions between the 1st and 5th of every month, as was being done earlier, urgent alternative administrative arrangements should be made, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hence the appeal to the CEO and CS to make the required arrangements to distribute the pensions at the doorstep by deploying the Sachivalayam staff and other government employees, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US