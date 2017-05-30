Ensure thumping majority in next polls, says Naidu

The annual conference of the Telugu Desam Party, ‘Mahanadu’, concluded here on Monday on an optimistic note with TDP national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu giving a clarion call to the cadre that the TDP should bag 80% of votes in every village in 2019 elections. He vowed that the party would come to power in Telangana too.

This Mahanadu paved way for a major shift in the functioning of the party. With amendment to sub section 6 of clause 12 of the party’s constitution, the national president can remove any of the State presidents. The amendment makes the president all powerful and the polit bureau may have little say.

Mr. Naidu devoted much of his inaugural speech to Andhra Pradesh and made no attempt to connect to the leaders, cadre and people in Telangana. All he did was to make a token reference to the Telangana mahanadu and the party’s agitation in Telangana, did not devote much time on Telangana politics, party’s growth and direction for the next year.

It raised many eyebrows as the rank and file from Telangana unit were eagerly waiting for him to say a few more words.

Asking the cadre to be ready for the 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu said: “I want 80% voting in favour of the Telugu Desam in every village. People should be ashamed of not voting to the TDP.” In comparison, the Mahanadu did as not come up with any political tactical line, as one would expect, of how it planned to reach the ambitious goalposts it had set for itself in Telangana.

In fact, Mr. Naidu avoided harsh criticism of TRS and its president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao though TDP leaders from Telangana came down on the TRS government for its failures on various fronts.

The contentious issue, continuation of alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), did find a mention during his speech but not as a reaction to BJP national president Amit Shah’s assertion that Andhra Pradesh would be the gateway for the BJP to come to power in south India.

It was rather a gag order: “Nobody else should talk about that. Even if they [BJP] criticise, none of our leaders should react. Otherwise, it will be treated as violation of party discipline and stern action will be taken against such leaders.”

This time the Mahanadu was a relatively ostentatious affair. Heralding a generational shift, Young Turks in the TDP were engaged in the arrangements. Though majority of them were not seen on the dais, 15 next Gen leaders, closely associated with Nara Lokesh, Chief Minister’s son, left an impression that they were ready to step into the shoes of their elders.

At the same time, the cold war within the TDP family also came to the fore as none of the family members of N T Rama Rao had turned up for the event. TDP polit bureau member Nandamuri Hari Krishna stayed away, while Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to be abroad on film shooting.

The leaders vied with one another in eulogising the party leadership, as usual. As many as 30 resolutions, including 16 on AP and 9 on Telangana and five relating to both States, relating to various subjects concerned with the government, people and party were adopted.

Barring resolutions pertaining to the Polavaram-lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and special package as an alternative to special status, all other resolutions were adopted thanking and eulogising the Chief Minister.

On the national political scenario, Mr. Naidu said the TDP had played key role in the national politics since its inception and would continue to do so.