Ensure that the resurvey of lands currently under way in Andhra Pradesh is flawless, Chief Minister tells officials

Cautioning against attempts to sabotage the exercise, the Chief Minister directs officials to set up mobile tribunals to solve problems that crop up during the exercise

Cautioning against attempts to sabotage the exercise, the Chief Minister directs officials to set up mobile tribunals to solve problems that crop up during the exercise

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to adopt a flawless approach and follow quality and standard methods in conducting the survey of lands.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at review meeting on land rights and land protection schemes (YSR Jagananna Saswhata Bhu Hakku And Bhu Raksha Padhakam) on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials that the aim of the resurvey of lands taken up after 100 years was to overhaul the revenue system in the State and ensure there were no land disputes.

The survey being conducted by spending crores of rupees for the purchase of modern survey equipment should give no room for others to point fingers at the government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister suggested that all problems that come up during the survey should be solved immediately with the help of mobile tribunals so that the data and records would be error-free and transparent.

It was necessary to have a fool-proof and time-bound plan to solve land disputes on a permanent basis. Nowhere should the survey be left incomplete, he said.

Cautioning the officials that attempts from certain quarters were likely to sabotage the resurvey work and sully the image of the government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that steps be taken to establish registration offices at the village secretariats after the completion of the survey and hand over error-free documents to the land owners.

Joint Collectors and RDOs should also visit the village secretariats and inspect the documents for ensuring accountability of the staff, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had completed survey work and made the records ready in 1,545 villages after taking up the task with the help of drones in 6,037 villages. Aim was to complete the work in an extent of 13,335 sq. km every month. They further informed him that land records were ready to be handed over to the land owners in the first week of November in the first phase.

Regarding the survey of urban lands, the officials said they would complete the survey work in 15,02,392 acres in 123 corporations and municipalities by August 2023.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and A. Suresh, Principal Adviser to Chief Minister and chairman of resurvey scheme Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Commissioner (Revenue - Land Settlement) Siddharth Jain, Municipal Administration Director Pravin Kumar, CCLA Secretary A.A. Imtiaz, and Registration and Stamps I-G V. Ramakrishna were among those present.