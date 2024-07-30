Ensure that no tribal person has to be shifted to hospital on a ‘doli’ any more, Chandrababu Naidu instructs officials

Living standards of the tribal people in the State have fallen drastically in the five years of misgovernance under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule from 2019 to 2024, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, pointing to the increased reliance on ‘dolis’ (palanquins) to shift patients and pregnant women from remote hamlets to nearby hospitals instead of depending on feeder ambulances.

“Well-planned systems put in place by the TDP government were destroyed, severely affecting the lives of tribals. ‘Dolis’ have resurfaced to carry patients and pregnant women as the feeder ambulances were withdrawn. Reintroduce the feeder ambulances immediately, and see to it that tribal people do not have to depend on ‘dolis’ anymore,” Mr. Naidu instructed officials of the Tribal Welfare, Education and Health Departments during a review meeting on Tuesday.

“The YSRCP government, during its rule between 2019 and 2024, has watered down many schemes such as NTR Vidyonnathi, Ambedkar Overseas Vidyanidhi, and Best Available Schools. Most importantly, the feeder ambulances in tribal areas were withdrawn. Create necessary infrastructure for feeder ambulances, and also reopen the facilitation centres for pregnant women in tribal areas immediately,” he directed.

Recalling that the TDP government during its 2014-19 tenure had promoted Araku Coffee, the Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government neither supported Araku Coffee nor any other tribal product.

“Tribal products have good demand internationally. A total revamp of the structure is necessary to bring light into the lives of tribals. Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR), Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA ) need to be activated, and their activities should pick up,” he said.

Mr. Naidu asked officials to prepare plans to tap funds under the Central government’s schemes for the tribals. He also wanted them to prepare a report on lands under cultivation by the tribals and the crops being grown by them, their per capita income, etc. Also, natural farming could be promoted as tribal lands are fertile. Honey, horticulture, and coffee could be promoted for better results, he said, adding that ganja cultivations should not be allowed in any tribal areas.

