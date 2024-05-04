ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure that every employee on election duty is allowed to vote: APJAC Amaravati to CEO

May 04, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST -  VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) Amaravati have urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the State to ensure that the polling officers and staff on election duties are allowed to cast their votes through the postal ballot.

In a statement, AP-JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary P. Damodara Rao said that so far there was no information available on how many employees were being deployed on election duty at the constituency-level.

They highlighted that contract workers and the Anganwadi workers deployed on election duties on April 30 and May 1 had not received the Form-12 (postal ballot) and sought immediate steps to ensure that all employees were given the right to exercise their franchise. The statement added that if necessary, the deadline for the postal ballot should be extended to allow every employee to cast their votes.

