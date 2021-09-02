Ensure that benefits reach the beneficiaries: NBCC member

‘Commission will take action if rule of reservation not implemented’

National Backward Classes Commission Member Talloju Achari said that the Central government is implementing several welfare schemes for BCs and weaker sections and district officials should ensure their proper implementation.

At a meeting with district officials at the Zilla Parishad hall here on Wednesday, Mr. Achari said that the BC Commission was striving to ensure that the opportunities being provided to BCs in education and employment reached them. The National BC Commission, which comprises a Chairman, Vice-Chairman and three members, was appointed by the Centre two years ago.

The Commission would take up issues pertaining to injustice to BCs in any part of the country, and ensure justice to them. He asked the officials to ensure that the rule of reservation was implemented in employment and in education in universities and colleges. The Commission would initiate action if the rule of reservation was not implemented. He suggested that students who come to the RDO and Tahsildar offices for obtaining certificates should not be harassed. He directed the police officials not to harass BCs if they come to the police station to register complaints regarding injustice done to them.

Mr. Achari asked officials to ensure that all welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments should also reach the BCs. Construction of houses should be taken up under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and all eligible persons should be given the benefit. Those living in slums and footpaths should also be provided shelter, he said.

He directed officials to ensure proper implementation of the ‘Smile’ scheme, introduced by the Centre, for the dependents of COVID-19 patients who had succumbed to the disease. He asked the BC Welfare Officer on the number of persons in the district who were benefited by the scheme.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna told the BC Commission member that the complaints of encroachment of lands, belonging to BCs, would be investigated and immediate action taken on them.

BC Welfare Officer Rajeswari said that there were 53 pre-Matriculate Hostels for BCs and 6,250 students were residing in them. Of these, 40 hostels were in government buildings, 11 in private buildings and two were in ‘rent-free’ buildings. She also gave details of the schemes being implemented by the State government for BCs and Kapu students under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme.

BC Corporation Executive Director Pentoji Rao said that the State government was implementing various schemes for BCs under the ‘Navaratnalu’ programme.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha were present at the meeting.