Ensure textbooks are available before start of academic year, TDP urges Andhra Pradesh government

Published - May 29, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The liquor stock is full at all the State-run outlets reflecting the government’s priority, alleges the party

A D Rangarajan
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has appealed to the State government to focus on distribution of textbooks and note books on time as the start of the academic year 2024-25 is round the corner. In a veiled jibe, the party has also pointed out to the manner in which the State has ensured replenishment of liquor stocks during the election season.

Addressing the media in Chittoor on Wednesday, the party’s State official spokesperson P. Sapthagiri Prasad produced a letter furnished to the Chief Secretary appealing to him to get books, uniform set and school belts ready for distribution in the government schools.

“It is learnt that textbooks have not yet reached several district headquarters. It shows the lack of preparedness on this front. On the contrary, the liquor stock is full at all the State-run outlets, which is an unfortunate development,” he said.

Terming it as the government’s ‘lopsided’ priority, Mr. Prasad wanted the government to ensure transportation of stock of textbooks to the schools ahead of the reopening date.

