Ensure test goes off smoothly: Collector

Examination for recruitment of posts in village and ward secretariats will be held on September 1, 3 and 4 and 6,7 and 8 respectively.

As many as 1.31 lakh aspirants from the district are expected to attend the test, Collector V. Vinay Chand said, instructing mandal officials to make necessary arrangements.

The examination will be held at 103 centres in Anakapalle division, 59 in Narsipatnam, 46 in Paderu and 328 in Visakhapatnam divisions.

Identity cards

At mandal-levels, officials should hold a programme, invite people’s representatives and distribute identity cards to village volunteers. The CM would address them and TVs should be arranged, the Collector said.