Ensure test goes off smoothly: Collector

Examination for recruitment of posts in village and ward secretariats will be held on September 1, 3 and 4 and 6,7 and 8 respectively.
As many as 1.31 lakh aspirants from the district are expected to attend the test, Collector V. Vinay Chand said, instructing mandal officials to make necessary arrangements.
The examination will be held at 103 centres in Anakapalle division, 59 in Narsipatnam, 46 in Paderu and 328 in Visakhapatnam divisions.
Identity cards
At mandal-levels, officials should hold a programme, invite people’s representatives and distribute identity cards to village volunteers. The CM would address them and TVs should be arranged, the Collector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor