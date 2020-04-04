Ensure supply of essential items without hindrance: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that there are no impediments to the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period as the restrictions will be in force for another 10 days.

At a high-level meeting convened to review the COVID-19 situation on Saturday, the officials told the Chief Minister that the number of ‘positive’ cases reached 190, and a sizeable number of them resulted from the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

‘Do not fleece patients’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should also be no disruption in the provision of emergency healthcare services and in the treatment of kidney patients, pregnant women and other seriously ill people. He warned of stringent action against doctors and hospitals fleecing patients taking advantage of the situation.

The Chief Minister ordered that proper care be taken of the migrant workers who bore the brunt of the lockdown and the farmers.