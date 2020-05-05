Ensure supply of essential commodities to tribal people: Tammineni

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram urged the Srikakulam district administration and NGOs to improve supply of essential commodities to people living in tribal areas.

He launched a ‘Green Van’ of the ARTS non-governmental organisation in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

The Speaker said that buying of products made by tribal people was also essential since they were also facing many difficulties. ARTS Director N. Sanyasi Rao and Manya Sahaja Farmers Association CEO B. Sankara Rao said that tribal products were being procured and sold through mobile markets. He said that essential commodities were supplied to people living in remote areas of Palakonda, Sitampeta and other places.