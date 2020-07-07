Ensure sufficient stocks of sand: Jagan

GUNTUR

07 July 2020 23:08 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the District Collectors to ensure that sufficient stocks of sand are made available in the next 10 days.

Mr. Jagan was addressing a review meeting with Collectors, Joint Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Tuesday before he left for Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Advertising

Advertising

Guntur along with Godavari districts, have still a backlog of sand bookings and this need to be cleared, he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his happiness at having credited ₹4,117 crore into the accounts of 43 lakh people under MNREGS.

“In these difficult times, we are happy to note that we have put money directly into accounts of farm hands in rural areas. In May, we have provided 8 crore work hours benefiting 43 lakh workers,” said the Chief Minister.