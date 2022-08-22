Ensure success of Investors’ Summit in Vizag, Minister tells officials 

Industries Minister G. Amarnath holds preparatory meet for global event

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 22, 2022 19:19 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology (IT) Gudivada Amarnath told the officials to make arrangements for the successful conduct of the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam next year.

In a preparatory meeting with senior officials of the Industries and other line departments and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Amarnath said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to attracting investments and accordingly, the government laid emphasis on improving the business environment and the result could be seen in the State’s high Ease-of-Doing Business rank.

Focus had been laid on tapping the investment potential of IT, education, health, agriculture, power, tourism and textiles sectors, the Minister stated.

Senior government officials R. Karikal Valaven, K. Vijayanand, Saurabh Gaur, M.T. Krishna Babu, K. Sunitha, K. Hemachandra Reddy and G. Srijana participated in the discussions virtually.

