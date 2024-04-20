GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure students utilise summer vacation constructively, teachers in Andhra Pradesh told

April 20, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday directed the Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers to ensure that students use their time in a constructive and meaningful way during the summer vacations by effectively implementing the ‘Fun on Vacation-2024’ programme designed by the department.

In a video conference with the RJDs and DEOs, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had put together a daily schedule of academic, sport, art and creative activities and vocational skills.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the idea was to keep the children busy in a way that would help them hone their talent in different areas lest they lose their academic pace during the break.

Physical Education Teachers (PETs) have been asked to organise sports and games for interested students, either in their own school campus or other schools where adequate sports ground is available, in coordination with the school management and local organisations.

Principals and teachers have been asked to form WhatsApp groups for students and their parents to motivate them to pursue activities involving creativity, teamwork, leadership and other life skills.

‘We Love Reading Competitions’ is one activity that the teachers should organise by coordinating with parents. Details of various other competitions planned for the summer vacations of students can be found on the website https://forms.gle/73sw7jBbWM4vDrE06

