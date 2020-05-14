Ensure speedy disposal of Disha cases: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the establishment of special courts for the Disha Act and one de-addiction centre per parliamentary constituency as part of the implementation of total prohibition in a phased manner.

At a review meeting on the Disha Act on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said the appointment of public prosecutors should also be speeded up so that the cases could be disposed of quickly.

Forensic labs with basic infrastructure should also be set up at the earliest. Besides, Disha police stations should be set up in each one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Officials told the Chief Minister that ever since the Disha Act came into force, about 2.80 lakh people had downloaded the app and there had been 19,918 SOS messages since February 9 and action was taken in 292 cases.

De-addiction centres

Mr. Jagan said the 11 teaching hospitals that are coming up should have de-addiction centres to wean away people from alcohol consumption.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the staff of six Disha police stations (Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry urban, Visakhapatnam city, Nellore, Kurnool and Ananthapur) which won ISO 9001:2015 certification. These stations have disposed of 167 cases in just one week.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang, Disha Act special officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil were among those present.