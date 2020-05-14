Andhra Pradesh

Ensure speedy disposal of Disha cases: Jagan

‘Focus on setting up of special courts, police stations’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the establishment of special courts for the Disha Act and one de-addiction centre per parliamentary constituency as part of the implementation of total prohibition in a phased manner.

At a review meeting on the Disha Act on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said the appointment of public prosecutors should also be speeded up so that the cases could be disposed of quickly.

Forensic labs with basic infrastructure should also be set up at the earliest. Besides, Disha police stations should be set up in each one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Officials told the Chief Minister that ever since the Disha Act came into force, about 2.80 lakh people had downloaded the app and there had been 19,918 SOS messages since February 9 and action was taken in 292 cases.

De-addiction centres

Mr. Jagan said the 11 teaching hospitals that are coming up should have de-addiction centres to wean away people from alcohol consumption.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the staff of six Disha police stations (Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry urban, Visakhapatnam city, Nellore, Kurnool and Ananthapur) which won ISO 9001:2015 certification. These stations have disposed of 167 cases in just one week.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang, Disha Act special officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil were among those present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:41:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ensure-speedy-disposal-of-disha-cases-jagan/article31586239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY