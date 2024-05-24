ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure seats for Andhra Pradesh students in Telangana medical colleges in current academic year: TDP

Published - May 24, 2024 06:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State General Secretary of SC wing SV Ramana Madiga showing AP Reorganisation Act copy in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party SC wing State general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga on Friday asked the Union government to intervene immediately to ensure admissions smoothly for Andhra Pradesh students in Telangana medical colleges as the special quota was applicable till the Year 2024 as per the AP Reorganisation Act which came into force in 2014.

A.P. students should continue to get special quota in Telangana medical colleges: Public representatives and academicians

Speaking to the media here, he alleged that the Telangana government had troubled students in 2023 also by issuing GO No. 72, allowing 100% seats in medical and dental colleges for local students.

