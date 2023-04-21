ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure saucer pits in forests to prevent wild animals from straying into human habitations, Palnadu DFO tells staff

April 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Rama Chandra Rao inspects wildlife conservation measures at Bollapalli Beat of Vinukonda Range

The Hindu Bureau

Maintenance of saucer pits will ensure availability of drinking water to wild animals and help keep them away from human habitations, N. Rama Chandra Rao, District Forest Officer, Palnadu, told the staff.

He inspected various developmental works and forest protection and wildlife conservation measures at Bollapalli Beat of Vinukonda Range on Friday (April 21). He also inspected the saucer pits located in the region. 

He enquired about the camping facility provided to the frontline staff members.

He instructed the officials to maintain drone patrolling as a reinforcement for foot patrolling by the frontline staff in interior forest areas. Attempts to smuggle timber and illegal quarrying in the Reserve Forest areas can be effectively checked with drone technology, he felt.

Syed Hussain, Forest Range Officer, Vinukonda, Suryanarayana, Deputy Range Officer, Bollapalli and Rama Krishna, Forest Beat Officer, Bollapalli accompanied the DFO.

