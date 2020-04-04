Ensure sanitisation, security in red zones: Deputy CM

Minister for Health and Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has directed officials to take up sanitisation and security measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the red zones in West Godavari district.

Participating in a review meeting held here on Saturday, he said eight persons who attended Markaz meeting at Hazrat Nizamuddin had contracted coronavirus in the town and a few more persons tested positive at different places in the district. He asked the Delhi attendees to voluntarily come forward for medical tests.

The sanitation staff should take up the drive and the police were directed to prevent movement of public in the red zones. Similarly, all facilities should be provided at the quarantine centres, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Hospitals

About 750 beds were readied at Ashram Hospital and 202 beds were kept ready at the District Government Headquarters Hospital for treating the patients. Medical department officials should keep masks, medicines and personal protective equipment ready in emergency, he said.

The Revenue, Civil Supplied and other officials had been requested to take steps to display price lists at all fair price shops, rythu bazaars and fish markets. Officers monitoring sale and supply of essential commodities should take steps for ensuring social distance, Mr. Srinivas said and asked the ration shop dealers to arrange more counters to prevent crowdng at the shops.

Joint Collectors K. Venkataramana Reddy and Namburi Tej Bharat, municipal commissioner Chandrashekar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Subramanyeswari, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr. Shankar Rao and other officers were present.