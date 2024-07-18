ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure sanitation in villages, Collector tells officials

Published - July 18, 2024 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B.R. Ambedkar inspecting the drains at Obulayyapalemm village of Vepada mandal, Vizianagaram district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 18 (Thursday) directed the officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in all villages to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

In spite of heavy rain, he visited Obulayya village of Vepada mandal in the district and expressed displeasure over the piling up of garbage in several streets of the village. He asked the Health, Panchayat and other departments to work in coordination to ensure cleanliness and health of the people. He also inspected the Anganwadi centre and school in the village and verified enrolment of students and distribution of textbooks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US