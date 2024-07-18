Ensure sanitation in villages, Collector tells officials

Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 18 (Thursday) directed the officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in all villages to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

In spite of heavy rain, he visited Obulayya village of Vepada mandal in the district and expressed displeasure over the piling up of garbage in several streets of the village. He asked the Health, Panchayat and other departments to work in coordination to ensure cleanliness and health of the people. He also inspected the Anganwadi centre and school in the village and verified enrolment of students and distribution of textbooks.

