Ensure sanitation in villages, Collector tells officials

Published - July 18, 2024 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B.R. Ambedkar inspecting the drains at Obulayyapalemm village of Vepada mandal, Vizianagaram district, on Thursday.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar inspecting the drains at Obulayyapalemm village of Vepada mandal, Vizianagaram district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 18 (Thursday) directed the officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in all villages to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

In spite of heavy rain, he visited Obulayya village of Vepada mandal in the district and expressed displeasure over the piling up of garbage in several streets of the village. He asked the Health, Panchayat and other departments to work in coordination to ensure cleanliness and health of the people. He also inspected the Anganwadi centre and school in the village and verified enrolment of students and distribution of textbooks.

