Ensure safe conditions for parents to send children to schools in Rampa agency: ITDA officer

All students to be tested for COVID-19 within a week of reopening schools

Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Praveen Adithya on Saturday directed the teaching staff to ensure that the parents of school-going children would completely be aware of the precautionary measures to be taken to reopen the schools, guaranteeing them a safe environment in the schools in the wake of spread of the COVID-19 in the East Godavari agency.

Mr. Adithya on Saturday reviewed the arrangements to reopen the primary and ZP High schools in the Rampa agency from November 2.

"It is mandatory that every teacher should undergo the COVID-19 medical test to be eligible to attend the school. The students should be served warm water and warm food on time. Special medical camps will be be conducted for the students within a week of reopening the schools, detecting the cases among the students," said Mr. Adithya.

"The students to test positive for COVID-19 will be referred to home quarantine. However, detailed proposals are required to be prepared on the need of additional facilities to reopen the Ashram schools with hostel facility in the Rampa agency. The Ashram schools will be reopened following the further guidelines from the State government,” he added.

The Education department officials have been told to run the schools with regular supervision by the Head Master and the Mandal Education Officer till the end of this year to be able to continue the academic activity in the academic year 2020-21.