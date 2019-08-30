‘Ensure ryots switchto alternative crops’

Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijay Kumar on Thursday asked officials to initiate steps on a war- footing to increase the acreage of alternative crops by October 15 in view of the deficit rainfall in the district.

At a department meeting here, Mr. Vijay Kumar said that though the district received rainfall in July and August, the deficit continues to prevail, making it not congenial for crops such as sugarcane, paddy and groundnut.

He said the field staff should explain the need for switching to alternative crops to farmers, adding they increse the frequency of their visits to villages.

Due to deficit rainfall, several farmers had moved away from the prime crop of groundnut in the district, the official said.

“All such farmers are being encouraged to take up alternative farming with horse gram and ragi, and the seeds have been distributed free of cost,” he said.

e-crop registration

The official said that the field staff should make themselves available at their area offices compulsorily in the evenings to facilitate the farmers to have e-crop registration.

“All the eligible farmers should be covered under Kisan Mandhan Yojana,” he said.

Mr. Vijay Kumar asked the farmers to be alert to the pests with the fluctuation of climatic conditions in the district.