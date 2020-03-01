Ensure ryots are not affected by land acquisition: Secretary

Kurnool

01 March 2020 00:58 IST

The district authorities have identified almost 2,970 acres of land as part of the government’s scheme to distribute land among those belonging to the economically poor backgrounds.

Secretary to Chief Minister Solomon Arokiaraj visited the district on Saturday and conducted a review meeting on land distribution. District Collector G. Veerapandian explained to him that layouts for 1.02 lakh plots have been made in rural parts of the district, while 70,000 have been identified in urban areas.

Mr. Arokiaraj told the authorities to make sure that no problems arise during the whole process.“The farmers should not face any problems because of the land acquired for the YSR Gruha Vasathi scheme,” he said.

Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Setty, DRO Pullaiah, DWMA Project Director Murali, Housing Project Director Venkateswara Reddy, Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal RDOs Venkatesu, Rama Krishna Reddy, Bala Ganesh took part in the meeting.