Ensure quick treatment for black fungus patients: CM

24 May 2021 23:26 IST

Collectors urged to be wary of new infections

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed senior officials of the Health Department and District Collectors to take all precautions and ensure quick treatment for all patients affected by mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus.

“We have to be extremely careful in view of the rise in incidence of black fungus cases. There are reports of some infections due to white fungus and yellow fungus, and we have to be wary of any new infections. Ensure that treatment is given to all suspected cases,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a review on COVID-19 held at the camp office on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who held an extensive review on preparedness of Cyclone Yaas, asked the Collectors to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Since neighbouring Odisha has been a major supplier of liquid oxygen, the Health Department officers and the Collectors have been told to work in close coordination to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to rush to Visakhapatnam and monitor the cyclone preparedness from the city. Mr. Das left for Visakhapatnam soon after the meeting.

“We are getting about 15,000 oxygen concentrators which would be supplied to districts, and I want Collectors to ensure that the concentrators are functioning. I also want hospitals with more than 50 beds to set up their own oxygen manufacturing units and we will provide 30% incentive to those setting up oxygen manufacturing plants,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also reviewed a decision announced earlier to deposit ₹10 lakh in the accounts of children who have lost their parents. The officials explained that 34 such children have been identified and the money would soon be deposited.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Family Planning, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Health Secretary A.K. Singhal, State COVID Control Room chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and Health Commissioner K. Bhaskar were present.