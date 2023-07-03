Ensure quality ration to pregnant women and lactating mothers, Andhra Pradesh CM tells officials

July 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to ensure the quality of the take-home ration being provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes.

At a review meeting of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department here on July 3 (Monday), the Chief Minister said the government was providing 2 kg of ragi powder, 1 kg of rice flakes, 250 grams jaggery, 250 grams of chikki, 250 grams of dry fruits, 3 kgs of rice, 1 kg of red gram, half kg of edible oil, 25 eggs and 5 litres of milk to the beneficiaries of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme.

Under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus programme, 2 kgs of ragi powder, 1 kg of rice flakes, half a kg of jaggery, half a kg of chikki, half a kg of dry fruits, 3 kgs of rice, 1 kg red gram, half a kg of edible oil, 25 eggs and 5 litres of milk are given to the beneficiaries.

‘Family Doctor’ programme

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to observe the first and third Fridays of every month as the day of health, sanitation and nutrition in every village and link these activities with the ‘Family Doctor’ programme so that growth, vaccination, nutrition and children’s habits could be monitored. “Anganwadi supervisors should participate in the monitoring programmes along with the Family Doctors,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that steps were being taken to install equipment such as salter scales, weighing machines and infant meters to monitor the growth of the children.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work on plans to focus on improving the curriculum of students of pre-primary 1 and 2 classes by including spoken English in the mobile devices of Anganwadi teachers to enable the children to learn the proper pronunciation.

Distribution of kits containing 19 items to all children in the age group of three to six years in Anganwadis would be completed by the July-end, the officials informed the Chief Minister.