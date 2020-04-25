Ensure quality in ‘Mana Badi’ works, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked officials of the Education Department to chalk out a plan of action on the works that were to be completed by June under the ‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’ programme.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials in his camp office, the Chief Minister said the purpose of the whole exercise was to improve infrastructure in schools and enhance the standards of teaching, and it should not be compromised at any cost.

The officials informed him that the tendering process for purchase of furniture and blackboards (green glassy chalk boards) had almost been completed and, for other components also, it would be done soon.

Reverse tenders

They said they could save ₹5.07 crore by opting for reverse tenders for purchase of 72,596 green glassy chalk boards and ₹4.23 crore in purchase of almirahs.

He also saw the school uniforms and bags that were to be given to the students, and said that the officials must ensure quality in whatever work they take up.

Priority areas

Under ‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’, the government is focusing on creating nine priority facilities in the government schools across the 13 districts of the State.

They include toilets with running water, electrification with fans and tubelights, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting for the entire school campus, major and minor repairs, new blackboards, and construction of additional classrooms and compound walls.

Since meeting these needs in all the government schools in one go is a difficult task, the government has decided to implement the programme in a phased manner, with the active participation of headmasters, parents’ committee and others.