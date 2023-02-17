Ensure quality in construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

February 17, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure high quality in the construction of houses in the Jagananna Colonies using the 36 labs already established across the State for testing cement, steel and bricks.

At a review meeting on housing held on February 17 (Friday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said owning a house was the dream of the poor, and construction of quality houses would keep the poor happy.

While efforts should be made to provide basic infrastructure such as water, electricity and drainage on priority basis in completed layouts, village and ward secretariats should play crucial role in their maintenance, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took stock of the construction of TIDCO houses, and said the government spent ₹8,734 crore on their construction and providing basic infrastructure in the last three-and-a-half years, while the expenditure was only ₹8,015 crore during the TDP term.

The beneficiaries availed ₹10,339 crore additionally as the government also gave them 300 square feet houses free of cost after waiving of their contribution, he said.

He said the government had also provided a subsidy of ₹482 crore in the contributory payment for houses being built in 365 square feet and 430 square feet area. The government also spent another ₹1,200 crore by waiving the registration charges, he said, adding that the total expenditure on TIDCO houses so far reached ₹20,745 crore.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the government was spending a whopping ₹1,05,886.61 crore on construction of houses for the poor, which included an expenditure of ₹32,909 crore on basic infrastructure, ₹3,117 crore for initiating the works, ₹13,780 crore for supplying free sand and equipment, ₹17,132.78 crore worth government land of 28,554.64 acres, ₹15,364.50 crore spent on acquiring 25,374.66 acres of land for distribution of house sites, ₹12,405 crore worth house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam, and ₹11,200.62 crore worth land of 13,425.14 acres distributed, he said.

On the whole, the government had so far distributed land of 71,811.49 acres worth ₹56,102.91 crore to the poor, and its total worth was ₹56,102.91 crore. “The entire amount spent on construction of houses so far comes to ₹1,05,886.61 crore,” he added.

When the officials told him that construction of houses for 30,000 people was delayed due to court cases in various districts, he directed the officials to take immediate steps for land acquisition to distribute house sites for them. The officials informed him that they had already selected alternative lands for two layouts in Prakasam and Anantapur districts because of the pending cases in courts.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh; Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh; A.P. State Housing Corporation Chairman D. Dorababu; TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar; and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among the host of other officials who attended the review meeting.