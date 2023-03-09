Ensure quality in Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works, CM tells officials

March 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure high quality in the works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.

During a review meeting on the project held at the camp office near here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam was a permanent project and the quality of work should be so high that it must bring special recognition to Vijayawada.

As part of the project, a 125-foot tall bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar would be installed on an 81-foot pedestal at Swaraj Maidan and inaugurated on April 14, his birth anniversary. It would be made of 352 tonnes of steel and 112 tonnes of brass. A 2000-capacity Convention Center with spacious car and bus parking facility would also form part of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminding the officials that the convention centre was also very important, he said there should be no compromise on the quality of its works and in the material used in beautification. He directed the Smriti Vanam’s special committee to review the progress periodically to ensure that the works were of good quality and completed within the stipulated time.

Officials informed him that different parts of the statue were ready for installation which would be completed step by step in 13 stages. The civil works of the project were going on at a brisk pace and the slab work would be completed by month-end, they told him.

Deputy CM (Endowments) K. Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (MA & UD) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Planning Secretary (ex-officio) G. Vijayakumar, Social Welfare Director Harshavardhan, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, APIIC VC and MD G. Srijana, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and other officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT