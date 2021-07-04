‘Ensure quality education to tribal children’

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2021 23:54 IST

Rich tributes paid to Alluri Seetarama Raju on his 124th birth anniversary

Ensuring quality education to children in the tribal areas would be a fitting tribute to the ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (hero of the jungle) Alluri Seetarama Raju, said Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar.

He paid tributes to Seetarama Raju on the occasion of the latter’s 124th birth anniversary during a programme held at the Samagra Shiksha wing’s State office on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhar described Seetarama Raju as a true hero and advised students to draw inspiration from his life.

Recalling the heroic struggle of Seetarama Raju with the British, Mr. Rajasekhar pointed to the fact that at a young age of 27, he had sacrificed his life for people’s welfare. He urged the staff of the Education Department to contribute their mite in extending all support to the tribal children.

Advertising

Advertising

Director, School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu said influenced by the ‘Bharat Congress’ conclave held in Kakinada, Seetarama Raju had plunged into the freedom struggle. Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu said the freedom gighter had achieved great victories at a very young age.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director K. Vetri Selvi and others were present on the occasion.