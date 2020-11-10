Ensure quality education in govt. schools: Official

Principal Secretary of Chief Minister’s Office Affairs Praveen Praksh has directed the Vizianagaram district administration to ensure quality education to all students who joined government schools which were being modernised under Nadu-Nedu programme.
He said the standards should be better than corporate schools. As part of inspection of schools, he visited Marupilli village of Gajpathinagaram mandal. He said running water in washrooms was compulsory to avoid inconvenience for girl students.
Mr. Prakash said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was particular about improvement of educational standards in government schools. “The Chief Minister spent almost 10 hours to finalise Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme which ensures uniforms, shoes and others for students who joined government schools. All the teachers should strive hard to meet his expectations,” he said.
He also suggested that staff of ward secretariats should be in their respective villages. Vizianagaram Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal and other senior officials accompanied him and explained the progress of various schemes including Nadu-Nedu.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath