Ensure quality education in govt. schools: Official

Praveen Prakash inspects Nadu-Nedu works in Vizianagaram district

Principal Secretary of Chief Minister’s Office Affairs Praveen Praksh has directed the Vizianagaram district administration to ensure quality education to all students who joined government schools which were being modernised under Nadu-Nedu programme.

He said the standards should be better than corporate schools. As part of inspection of schools, he visited Marupilli village of Gajpathinagaram mandal. He said running water in washrooms was compulsory to avoid inconvenience for girl students.

Mr. Prakash said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was particular about improvement of educational standards in government schools. “The Chief Minister spent almost 10 hours to finalise Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme which ensures uniforms, shoes and others for students who joined government schools. All the teachers should strive hard to meet his expectations,” he said.

He also suggested that staff of ward secretariats should be in their respective villages. Vizianagaram Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal and other senior officials accompanied him and explained the progress of various schemes including Nadu-Nedu.