Ensure proper upkeep of TIDCO houses, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on housing, at his camp office on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has underscored the need to ensure ‘proper maintenance of TIDCO houses” and see that they do not turn into slums.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on ‘Housing and TIDCO houses’ on Wednesday, stressed the need for proper upkeep of the TIDCO houses.

Maintenance of the houses should be a regular affair. Extending a helping hand to the welfare associations in adopting best maintenance methods was necessary. The TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the welfare associations. The government should stand by the residential welfare associations in proper maintenance of the TIDCO houses, he said.

Earlier, the officials explained that residents’ welfare associations were being constituted in the colonies with more than 1,000 housing units. Awareness was being created among the associations on proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants, and street lights, they said.

The officials said that ₹5,005 crore was spent on housing in the present fiscal. As many as 40,576 TIDCO houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. A total of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December and the number would reach 1,10, 968 by March next. The process of registration in the first phase was almost over, the officials said.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh; Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh; APSCL Chairman D. Dora Babu; AP TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar; Special Chief Secretary (Municipal and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi; Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad; Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain; Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana; CCLA Secretary A.M.D. Imtiaz; Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pande; A.P. Housing Corporation MD Lakshmi Shah; and TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar were present.