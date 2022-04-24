Ensure proper shelter to pilgrims waiting in queue lines, TTD EO tells officials

K.S. Jawahar Reddy inspects arrangements for devotees at darshan counters in Tirupati

In the backdrop of a steep increase in the pilgrim crowds at Tirumala, the TTD officials on Saturday inspected arrangements made to cater to the needs of the devotees.

The temple town has seen an increase in the footfalls for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara since last month when COVID restrictions were relaxed.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, accompanied by Additonal Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, visited the darshan tokens issuing counters at Tirupati and directed the engineering officials to ensure proper shelter and supply of free food to the pilgrims waiting in the queue lines.

Reiterating the management’s resolve to resume time slot darshan system, he emphasised the need for chalking out a road map that ensures a quicker and comfortable issuance of the tokens.

At Vaikuntam queue complex, Mr. Jawahar Reddy monitored the movement of darshan lines, and inspected the luggage counters, scanning procedures and also inquired about the medical facilities being made available to the pilgrims.

Later he also visited the Nitya Annadanam complex, Kalyanakatta, Pilgrim Amenities Complexes, locker allotment system, dormitories and other facilities extended to the devotees.