Ensure pension to every weaver : Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has promised the handloom weavers that he will take up their concerns with the Central government.

Interacting with the weavers of Yemmiganur on Thursday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that a roundtable would soon be organised with the weavers of Yemmiganur, Dharmavaram and Mangalagiri to know about their problems. “Besides master weavers, handloom workers too will be invited to the meeting,” the JSP president said. “There is high demand for handloom garments in the country. But the weavers are in penury. The middlemen are cornering the benefits that ought to reach the weavers,” he observed.

On the occasion, the weavers told Mr. Pawan Kalyan that most of them had been denied pension on the pretext that their children were working.

Responding to it, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked the government to make sure that everyone received pension, and said, “Elderly people are being excluded because their children are working or they are using excess power. Where is the guarantee that the children will take care of their parents? What will the elderly persons do in such a situation?”

Housing

Earlier, the JSP president visited the G+3 houses constructed on the outskirts of Kurnool, and said that the YSRCP government was wasting public money by constructing new houses instead of using the ones built by the previous government.

“In every election, the voters are lured with the promise of giving them houses. With the change of government, a new housing scheme is brought in. The poor, however, are yet to get their houses,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed. He said the JSP would fight against “misuse” of public money.