Ensure peaceful atmosphere around factory, pharma company urges officials

24 February 2020 20:27 IST

‘Trade unions trying to create unrest despite prompt payment of salaries’

Aurobindo Pharma Limited urged Srikakulam district administration to ensure peaceful work atmosphere in and around the factory located at Pydibhimavaram while alleging that the trade unions were trying to create industrial unrest in spite of payment of salaries and wages promptly with the directive of the Labour Department.

In a press release on Monday, the company’s spokesperson and Deputy General Manager (Industrial Relations and Administration) N. Venkata Rao said that IFTU and CITU leaders had differences and were organising protests frequently to prove their existence. “The management is unable to hold talks as both the unions claim majority. The company is paying minimum wages plus ₹100 per day for technicians and ₹90 per day extra for helpers. It is also helping the workers’ children with scholarships and other facilities,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.

‘Protest tomorrow’

Meanwhile, the CITU alleged that the management had failed to implement charter of demands for the last two years in spite of the direction from the Labour Department and protests from workers. He said that CITU would organise protest at the Srikakulam Collector's office on Wednesday and highlight the injustice meted out to the workers.