Ensure no area faces water scarcity: VMC chief

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has asked the officials concerned to ensure that no part of the city faces a shortage of water supply in the summer season.

In a review meeting on the summer action plan on Wednesday, Mr. Swapnil was told that 35 works, including digging 18 new borewells, had been taken up for ₹2.7 crore in the city, and water kiosks were set up at 47 locations.

Mr. Swapnil said people could reach VMC at 8181 960 909 via WhatsApp if they faced any issue related to the water supply.